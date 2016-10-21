Microsoft's Surface line gains traction as iPad sales slow

As sales of Apple's iPad have begun to slow, Microsoft's Surface line is gaining ground in the tablet market with revenue from its latest models, the Surface Pro 4 and the Surface Book, seeing a 38 per cent increase from last year's sales.

Microsoft recently released its latest quarterly report which revealed that Surface revenue had reached $926 million during the third quarter. The company's new Surface Pro and its Surface Book were responsible for the up tick in sales when compared to the $672 million the line earned in revenue during the same time last year.

While the iPad still controls a much larger portion of the tablet market, Microsoft has reworked the Surface through its various iterations into a product that is more attractive to consumers than the original model that debuted in October, 2012.

The company has also doubled down on its ad campaign and has worked hard to form strategic partnerships with brands that can highlight the value of its product, with the most notable example being its $400 million deal with the NFL make the Surface the official tablet of the NFL.

The iPad and especially the new iPad Pro still pose a significant threat to the Surface line. During Apple's last quarter, the iPad saw growth for the first time in ten quarters. The company's tablet line saw an 11 per cent growth in revenue from $4.4 billion during Q3 2015 to $4.9 billion during the third quarter of this year.

Though it has taken Microsoft four years to achieve its goal, the company has finally positioned the Surface as a true competitor to Apple's iPad. Microsoft will be holding an event next week where it is expected to announce new hardware for its Surface line.

