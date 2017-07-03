Microsoft's Windows App Studio to bite the dust

Microsoft is killing Windows App Studio, its web-based app development tool. The news was announced late last week by the Windows Apps Team. However, don't be too alarmed – the Redmond giant has already prepared a replacement.

Windows App Studio has long been the go-to place when it comes to the first steps in app development. Starting as a Windows phone app, it transformed over the years and became available for desktop operating systems, including Windows 10.

Now, however, it is getting replaced by the Windows Template Studio, which is already available.

The new program is an extension of Visual Studio and is, according to media reports, 'more sophisticated than its predecessor'.

Windows Template Studio is free, and available for use with the Visual Studio 2017 Community Edition.

Starting July 15, no new users will be able to join the Windows App Studio website. Existing users will be able to download their finished apps. Starting September 15, the web-based app editor will stop working. On December 1, the entire thing is expected to shut down.

“We want to directly thank each of the users of Windows App Studio and we want to be sure you have a smooth transition off when Windows App Studio service ends on December 1, 2017,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

“We’ll provide multiple email communications with users between now and December 1, 2017, but we want to be upfront and clear that you have a path forward to continue building great apps for Windows 10.”

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock