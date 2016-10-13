Microsoft's Windows Server 2016 is now available

As of today, Microsoft is making the release-to-manufacturing (RTM) parts of Windows Server 2016 and System Center 2016 available.

At its Ignite conference at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta held at the end of September, the company revealed that the final version of Windows Server 2016 will be made available to customers by the middle of October.

Microsoft released the Evaluation version of Windows Server 2016 at the time of the conference though there are still tweaks that need to be made before its final release. The company also announced that customers who purchased Windows Server 2016 would also receive the commercial edition of Docker which makes sense as built-in containers are one of the software's latest features.

There are a number of different versions of Windows Server 2016 that will be released this year including Datacenter, Windows Server 2016 Standard, Essentials, MultiPoint Premium Server, Storage Server and Hyper-V Server.

Windows Server 2016 Datacenter and Standard will be licensed by core though Essentials, Multipoint Premium and Storage Server will be licensed by processor. Nano Server will be one of three installation options available in both Windows Server 2016 and Datacenter but this option will not include the Long Term Servicing Branch option.

With the Datacenter Edition, users will be able to run an unlimited number of operation system environments or Hyper-V containers depending on their intended workload. However the Standard Edition will only allow its users to run two which might not be enough. Businesses looking to upgrade their servers should weigh their options heavily before deciding which version of Windows Server 2016 to purchase.

The Datacenter Edition will also include extra features such as Storage Spaces Direct and Storage Replica, Shielded virtual machines and a networking stack, which will not be included with the Standard Edition.

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock