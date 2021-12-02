Mid-market businesses are particularly ill-equipped to shield against attack

Mid-market businesses (those with annual revenues of anywhere between $10 million and $1 billion) are particularly ill-equipped to handle the increasing volumes of cyberattacks.

This is according to a new report from the enterprise cybersecurity vendor Coro, which states that mid-market businesses are almost five times more likely to experience a security breach by the end of the year, in comparison to two years ago.

Indeed, many have already suffered cybersecurity breaches. The report asserts that attacks on mid-market companies haven risen by between 50-125 percent over the last year, depending on industry.

Another important takeaway is that “naive” attacks are making way for targeted ones. Non-discriminatory attacks dropped from 86 percent to 68 percent this year, while targeted attacks rose to 26 percent. Insider attacks, although taking up a comparatively tiny two percent, have actually doubled in frequency in the past year.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, phishing and malware made up the bulk of all attacks, the report concluded.