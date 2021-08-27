Migrating to the cloud is the top priority for most firms

The amount of unstructured data harvested by enterprises is growing fast, forcing organizations to improve their data management strategies and move deeper into the cloud.

This is according to a new report from data management firm Komprise, based on a poll of 320 IT and storage professionals, which states that more than half (56 percent) are now prioritizing moving more unstructured data to the cloud.

This makes sense, given that almost two-thirds (63 percent) already manage more than 1PB of data, and spend almost a third (30 percent) of their IT budgets on storage and backup. What’s more, they expect the cost of storage and backup to rise this year.

Simply buying more storage is not a feasible strategy, the report adds, as the figures quickly add up and can burn through budgets. Instead, businesses need to be smart about their data management strategy.

A hybrid approach emerges as a solid solution, Kompromise claims. Half of the businesses store data in a mix of both on-prem and cloud-based solutions, and expect to spend more than half of their IT budgets on cloud data storage in the next 24 months.

As costs rise and visibility remains low, businesses are looking to create “systematic policies for data management” (56 percent), and to further invest in analytics tools (45 percent), the report concludes.