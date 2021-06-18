Millennials fear remote working has inhibited career progression

Remote working may offer numerous benefits, but some younger employees believe the practice is inhibiting their career progression, a new report from learning platform Soffos.ai suggests.

Polling 1,235 UK workers for the report, Soffos found that a third (34 percent) of those aged 18-34 worry about falling behind their peers in terms of skills and knowledge. This rings true with a fifth (21 percent) of those aged 35-54, and with 12 percent of those aged 55 and above.

Investing in the development of the workforce seems to be a major problem, as less than a fifth (22 percent) said their employer has invested in them since the pandemic began. Many have had fewer opportunities for learning and collaboration, and some were hesitant to discuss support and guidance with their seniors.

It would seem that businesses can’t find the resources to support further education and training. Almost half of respondents said the online learning solutions their employers provided them with were too generic.

If improvements are not made within the coming year, almost a quarter (22 percent) of full-time workers would consider switching jobs, the report concluded.

For employers everywhere, there’s still time to turn the situation around, says Nikolas Kairinos, CEO at Soffos.ai.

“They must look to invest in technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality that can facilitate effective and engaging remote learning, giving the support that employees of all ages need to progress in their careers,” he said.

“If they fail to do so, our research shows that they risk losing talented staff to businesses that can offer more competitive professional development opportunities.”