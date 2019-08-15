Millions of workers "unaligned" with their workplace tech

Many knowledge workers, both in the UK but globally, as well, feel they are ‘unaligned’ – not sharing a common goal with the rest of the company. This has a significant impact on business prospects, as those that are unaligned don’t expect their organisation to grow.

This is according to Slack’s new State of Work Report, based on a poll of 17,000 knowledge workers, managers and executives across the world.

Globally, every tenth worker feels this way, which means some 38.5 million people. In the UK, the situation is even worse – 15 per cent of knowledge workers feel this way. While a third believes they are sharing the same vision as the rest of the company, a wide majority would love to have this mindset.

Those that feel more aligned are also more optimistic about the goals and usually more focused on high-value business activities. The biggest difference between aligned and unaligned workers is how they perceive their organisation going forward.

Aligned workers are almost twice as likely to expect “significant growth”, compared to the unaligned ones, and that growth is expected in both the workforce and in revenue. Unaligned workers, on the other hand, are three times more likely to expect the exact opposite – a “significant decline” in the company’s revenue and growth.

The report highlights the urgent need for management to provide clear direction and limits so aligned workers can use their time more effectively, it was concluded.