Milton Keynes gets Vodafone gigabit-speed fibre broadband

Inhabitants of Milton Keynes are set to benefit from a major increase in their broadband services thanks to a new launch by Vodafone and CityFibre.

The two companies have announced they will be installing gigabit-speed FTTP (fibre to the premises) broadband across the city, making Milton Keynes home to one of the fastest networks in the UK today.

CityFibre is investing up to £40 million in the launch, which will build on the company's existing 160km full fibre network in the city. The launch marks the first time Vodafone's fastest network has been installed anywhere in the UK, following the announcement of the partnership between the two firms, which was announced last November.

The launch is set to benefit both businesses, consumers and other organisations alike, with Vodafone saying that the network means that hospitals will be able to download a two gigabyte CT scan in just 17 seconds, instead of 11 minutes over a standard broadband connection, and home movie fans can download a 25 gigabyte Ultra-HD blockbuster in 8.5 minutes instead of six hours.

“Milton Keynes is fast becoming a UK leader for productivity and growth, with its economic prospects only likely to improve following the opening of the East West Rail project. We believe that residents deserve a digital communications service to match their ambitions," Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said, "This is why we are providing gigabit-capable connections to transform the way we live and work.”

Construction of the new network is set to begin in March, with the first live services expected towards the end of 2018, although customers can pre-register for the service from today.

“We are delighted that Milton Keynes has been selected as the first city in this full fibre roll-out by Vodafone and CityFibre," said

Cllr Peter Marland, Leader at Milton Keynes Council. "As a modern city that prides itself on its smart city ambitions and projects, we are perfectly positioned to make the most of this major private investment in our digital infrastructure. We know that the city will get behind this project to ensure that every home and business unlocks their digital potential.”