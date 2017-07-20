Milton Keynes signs Huawei deal in bid to become UK's smartest city

Britain's smartest city might be about to get a surprising new champion following a deal signed between Huawei and Milton Keynes.

The Buckinghamshire city, famed for its roundabouts and cow sculptures, has teamed up with the Chinese technology titan to partner on smart city concepts in several main areas of everyday life.

Going forward, this could include items such as street lights, parking places, waste bins, buildings, energy grids, traffic lights, as Milton Keynes looks to build on its reputation as a location to embrace and test new connected technologies.

“Cities may have different priorities, but the ultimate goal is the same: to improve local quality of life," said Gordon Luo, CEO of Huawei UK. "We are pleased to have signed this MOU with Milton Keynes Council, which will see both parties collaboratively develop smart city solutions that leverage Huawei’s global expertise in smart city deployments.”

Milton Keynes has a strong history of technological development, particulalry when it comes to the Internet of Things (IoT). Back in May 2014, the city became the first to launch a complete IoT network, supported by heavyweights such as BT, Neul and the Open University.

“We believe that innovative technologies are key to addressing the various city challenges that we face and help us better serve our citizens," said Milton Keynes Council Leader Pete Marland.

"Milton Keynes has the ambition to develop the core assets of our city into an overarching concept as a smart city, including a well-developed eco-system of companies and citizen engagement that supports this ambition.”