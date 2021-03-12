Mobile devices could help drag SMBs out of the pandemic slump

As UK businesses enter the post-lockdown recovery phase, they are turning to various technology solutions to help them move out of the pandemic slump. One of the main solutions, according to a new report from Samsung, is mobile technology.

Polling decision-makers and employees in the Finance and Professional Services sectors, Samsung Enterprise found that three in ten don't have enough mobile devices to offer their remote workers.

This problem is only going to escalate in the years to come, as Samsung expects the number of full-time remote workers to jump from five percent in 2019, to 25 percent in 2025.

Supplying the remote workforce with enough mobile devices is just one part of the problem, however. More than a quarter (29 percent) of respondents said they have experienced “increased” security threats since the lockdown began a year ago. One of the reasons for the spike in attacks and breaches is the blurring of lines between personal and work devices. Seven in ten employees admit to using personal devices for work, either exclusively, or alongside a work device.

According to Samsung, businesses are turning to Enterprise Management Mobility (EMM) platforms to tackle these issues. Most adopters, the company added, are planning to invest further this year.

“Mobile phones have become more critical than ever for productivity, but the acceleration of remote and hybrid working models has made the management and protection of large mobility fleets even more challenging – particularly for those who have note previously considered it,” said Joe Walsh, Director of B2B at Samsung UK & Ireland.