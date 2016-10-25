Mobile e-commerce forces organisations to enhance platforms

The dramatic rise in popularity of e-commerce has created a multitude of online communications channels. These channels create a vast amount of customer data, information that needs to be properly gathered, analysed and acted upon. According to a new report by Frost & Sullivan, the best way to go about it is to include Big Data analytics, IoT, omni-channel communications and ad predictive analytics.

“While predictive analytics analyse the volumes of Big Data collected on shoppers, the IoT augments predictive analytics by collecting data from multiple points of customer contact, including brick and mortar stores, websites and telephone calls,” said TechVision Research Analyst Mike Valenti.

“Integrating these technologies supports the goal of omni-channel sales and creates a seamless shopping experience at any venue.” Many SMBs think they need workers with high technical experience, and often treat mobile e-commerce as a separate and competing entity. The biggest progress, according to the report, is when mobile e-commerce is treated as complementary to other types of online commerce.

“One of the main challenges of managing content on different devices is the variety of screen sizes where the interactive data is displayed,” noted Valenti. “This has fuelled the innovation of responsive templates that provide easily used interfaces on laptops, tablets and/or smartphones.”

The report also touches on the subject of augmented and virtual reality, which will allow customers to experience a product before making a purchase.

The full report, entitled Next Generation Technologies for Mobile E-commerce, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Chesky / Shutterstock