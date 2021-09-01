More and more companies are embracing low-code

With the pandemic driving more people online, the demand for enterprise software has never been greater. But with the current headcount, and rising demand, IT professionals everywhere are struggling to deliver.

This is according to a new report from the low-code application development platform, Mendix, which claims that businesses are trying to solve this problem by deploying low-code software development platforms.

Polling 2,025 individuals (1,209 IT professionals and 816 software developers) in the U.S., China, the U.K., Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, Mendix found low-code platforms became the go-to framework for building enterprise applications, with more than three-quarters (77 percent) now building applications using such tools.

Not only is low-code said to speed up the process of enterprise application development, but it also helps with staff shortages, as it enables end-users to develop them, side by side with professional developers.

Mendix said most new employees have had some exposure to software development during education, and can, in many cases, hit the ground running with low-code and no-code tools.

While the growth in the use of low-code platforms does eliminate repetitive tasks from everyday assignments, it doesn’t mean the demand for developers will die down any time soon. Most respondents (66 percent) said they were behind schedule with their software development goals, with 62 percent expecting the backlog to grow even bigger.