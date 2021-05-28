More and more companies are encrypting their devices

Encryption as means of securing data, both at rest and in transit, is growing more popular by the day.

According to a new report from encrypted USB drive manufacturers Apricorn, a third of organizations increased their encryption efforts across all mobile and removable devices last year, while another third said encryption is now standard. Furthermore, a quarter require all data stored in the cloud to be encrypted as well.

Many companies have encryption policies in place, making sure all data held on removable media gets encrypted. Some allow the use of hardware and software encrypted removable media, others allow the use of any thumb drive, as long as it's software-encrypted. A small percentage don’t allow the use of removable media whatsoever.

Organizations have also started using “other ways” to encrypt and protect their data, Apricorn further added. These creative new methods were born out of necessity with the boom in remote working.

Yet despite the rising popularity, lack of encryption is still among the main causes of data breaches within organizations, followed by lost and misplaced devices containing sensitive data.

Key challenges remain making sure data is adequately secure, as well as understanding which data sets need to be encrypted. Some fear having no control over where company data goes and where it’s stored, the report also found.

“Remote working has become the ‘new normal’ and it’s crucial that businesses now address any quick fix security solutions they had put in place and ensure the security of corporate data," said Jon Fielding, Managing Director EMEA, Apricorn.

"The rise in endpoint control, and the plans for increased encryption are hugely positive, but this needs to be embedded in remote working policies if businesses are to avoid the potential for a data breach and failure to comply with existing regulations."