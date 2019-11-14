More and more companies are moving their data back on premise

Public and private clouds may not be as widespread in five years as they are today, all thanks to the rising popularity of the hybrid model. This is according to a new report by Nutanix, which claims that many organisations are looking at this exact model for the years to come.

Polling 2,650 IT decision-makers from various enterprises in 24 countries about the level of adoption of cloud technologies, the company unveiled that 85 per cent of respondents see hybrid as the ideal IT operating model.

What changed? Apparently, cloud gained initial popularity on a promise of savings. Now, enterprises are discovering that there are other considerations when selecting a cloud solution, and that a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t ideal.

For example, some apps’ usage is impossible to predict. In these cases, a public cloud offering with its elastic IT resources is a solid fit. Still, it demands frequent audits to make sure the appropriate cloud service and pricing tier are engaged, especially as service plans and fees frequently change.

Other workloads have a more predictable use case and as such, are a better fit for an on-premise solution as it’s cheaper than the public cloud.

Nutanix says the hybrid model provides organisations with much-needed flexibility.

“As organisations continue to grapple with complex digital transformation initiatives, flexibility and security are critical components to enable seamless and reliable cloud adoption,” said Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO of Nutanix.

“The enterprise has progressed in its understanding and adoption of hybrid cloud, but there is still work to do when it comes to reaping all of its benefits. In the next few years, we’ll see businesses rethinking how to best utilise hybrid cloud, including hiring for hybrid computing skills and reskilling IT teams to keep up with emerging technologies.”