More and more UK businesses are facing password security breaches

For businesses in the UK, balancing between cybersecurity and employee experience is the number one challenge. This is according to a report from password management service provider LastPass which says many employees simply struggle with too many passwords to manage.

The number of remote workers is growing, LastPass states, and as a result, more people need to access different tools and systems outside the traditional office. Consequently, they can’t rely on pre-pandemic protocols, policies, and infrastructure, for security purposes.

The survey claims 83 percent of organizations, who suffered a data breach in the last 12 months, believe the incident came from a compromised password or a stolen identity.

The average employee, the report further states, handles anywhere between 50 and 120 passwords, which is why a password manager, would be ideal (says the company building password managers).

“Identity and access controls are core components for addressing many future-of-work imperatives. As the number of daily login events rises, the user experience increases in importance. Enterprise password management (EPM) addresses security requirements while providing a consistent and comfortable user experience,” said Mark Child, Research Manager at IDC.

“It’s imperative that organizations put in place a universal and user-friendly solution to enable all their employees to securely access the tools they need to do their jobs, regardless of where that may be. Security controls need to be transparent and manageable for all users.”