More businesses willing to place trust in cloud since start of pandemic

A new report from cloud storage provider pCloud shows just how important cloud solutions have been during the pandemic.

Polling 1,500 businesses in the UK, France and Germany, pCloud found that two thirds have more trust in the ability of cloud to keep their business running than before the pandemic.

Further, 69 percent expect home working to be the default this year, while almost three quarters (72 percent) reviewed the collaboration tools they put in place, as they grew more important during the pandemic.

Tunio Zafer, CEO at pCloud, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated adoption of collaboration tools such as cloud storage and file sharing. Simply put, they became necessary to keep millions of businesses moving. While vaccines bring hope for a return to normality this year, it is clear that the way businesses operate will be fundamentally changed.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to digitally transform, as most consumers are conducting their business online. Cloud computing sits at the very center of digital transformation, but the lack of a skilled workforce and issues surrounding data protection kept many organizations side-lined.

The intent of European lawmakers to bring in new regulation for tech giants goes to show how important data protection is. More than four in five (82 percent) of those surveyed said the EU’s plans to further regulate US tech firms have made them more inclined to choose a European company to store their files, while three quarters welcome these stricter regulations.

“All of this comes down to an issue of control. Cloud storage is about keeping precious memories safe – and about keeping businesses moving – but too often control lies in the wrong place,” commented Zafer.

“People should rightly expect that they can set the terms for how and where their files are stored. Unfortunately, there are too many cases where tech companies misuse the power they have earned to harvest data for commercial purposes. It is clear that consumers no longer want this heavy-handed approach.”