'More flexibility' required to make remote working viable going forward

Despite the ostensible benefits of remote working, many organizations aren’t rushing to improve the quality of the experience for employees.

This is according to a new report from HubSpot, which found that 41 percent of UK workers believe their company isn’t actively working on creating an inclusive working environment.

In order to make remote working viable in the long term, more than a third said they need more flexible hours, while an even greater number (42 percent) said they need more managerial support.

Polling 1,000 full-time remote workers for the report, Hubspot found that some struggle with remote working practices. A third of remote workers are feeling burned out or stressed, while even more (38 percent) think their work performance has deteriorated since the pandemic began.

The biggest concern appears to be proving that they are working effectively, with almost two thirds (60 percent) thinking the best way to do so it by always being online. A third of remote workers haven't taken a week off since March, and almost half (47 percent) are working more than eight hours a day.

Add childcare to the mix (68 percent have taken on full responsibility of childcare since Covid-19) and you end up with a stretched and unproductive workforce.

“This report reveals that although many organizations now think they have remote working sorted, many workers still don’t feel they’re being supported effectively,” said Christian Kinnear, VP of Sales & Managing Director EMEA at HubSpot.