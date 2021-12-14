More new malicious files discovered in 2021 than ever before

A larger number of new malicious files were discovered in 2021 than ever before, researchers at security firm Kaspersky researchers have suggested.

According a new report, there has been 5.7 percent more new malicious files detected this year, compared to 2020. In total, Kaspersky’s systems detected 380,000 new malicious files every day.

Although most threats (91 percent) are found in WindowsPE files, a file format specific to the Windows OS, cybercrooks appear to have started to diversify. This year, the quantity of Linux malware detected grew by more than half (57 percent).

Generally speaking, more than half of the threats (54 percent) detected were Trojans, with Trojan Droppers rising by 2.24 percent, year-on-year. This program is designed with distributing other, more sophisticated malware, making it particularly dangerous, Kaspersky claims.

There was also a “noticeable increase” in the number of worms (117.5 percent), whose share now sits at 9 percent. Viruses grew by more than a quarter (27 percent), reaching a share of 10 percent.

All of this, the researchers conclude, is in part due to the rise in the number of devices being used worldwide, especially since the start of remote and hybrid working.