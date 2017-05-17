More than half of global server demand to come from data centres by 2020

Data centres, as an application, currently hold about 35 per cent of the total server demand, but their share is expected to grow beyond 50 per cent within the next three years.

That's according to DRAMeXchange analyst Mark Liu, who adds that enterprises still make up the largest app segment in the server market, with roughly 60 per cent of the total demand.

“Intel’s x86 server solutions will continue to dominate the data centre segment due to their market positioning,” Liu noted.

“AMD, which has a smaller share of the server processor market, is going to sell the Naples platform to specific client groups. The competitive advantage of the Naples platform is noticeable in the mid-range market, especially in terms of having lower ASPs for its solutions. As for suppliers of customised server chips based on the ARM architecture, they will be focusing on major providers of cloud storage and computing services including Google, Amazon and Microsoft.”

TrendForce says Intel is still dominating the market for mainstream server processors, with its current market share of more than 90 per cent. Even though AMD and Qualcomm started creating more cutting-edge technologies like the 14nm and the 10nm processors, they still won’t be able to hurt Intel more significantly, TrendForce adds.

TrendForce will hold Compuforum 2017 on May 31 at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC), with the topic being “The Innovation of Cloud Computing and Storage Technology”.

Image Credit: Welcomia / Shutterstock