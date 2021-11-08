More than half of IT leaders say they couldn't stop a data breach

Many IT leaders say they wouldn’t be able to successfully mitigate a data breach or a ransomware attack, should one occur. Meanwhile, the confidence that other IT leaders have in their organization’s ability to stay safe is often misplaced.

These are the conclusions of a new report published by IT services and managed cloud solutions provider Syntax. According to the report, 51 percent of IT leaders don’t have confidence in their organization’s ability to defend itself, adding that hybrid working, skills shortage and digital transformation woes are among the key reasons for the perceived drop in confidence.

The confidence in their ability to secure the hybrid workplace is even lower, at 43 percent.

Meanwhile, 60 percent of respondents said they were “extremely prepared” to handle a phishing attack. Yet phishing is one of the most common attack vectors, and 81 percent of respondents also said they experienced an attack in the last year.

Going forward, most IT leaders want to continue investing in digital transformation; cloud solutions, and business intelligence, to name a few technologies. Almost all (94 percent) leaders said their cloud spending was up due to the pandemic, despite the fact that almost half (45 percent) said they didn’t have the talent to migrate to a public cloud.

Talent is also scarce in terms of AI adoption. Just above a third (36 percent) said they have the staff to implement AI automation.