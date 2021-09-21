More UK businesses are accelerating their move to the cloud

Businesses may have wasted plenty of cash on unnecessary technologies during the pandemic, but investments in cloud are paying dividends.

According to a new report from IT production and recovery company Sungard AS, more than half (53 percent) of business leaders think they have made unnecessary technology investments since the onset of the pandemic.

Based on a poll of 500 senior decision makers in the UK, the report also explains that more than a third (35 percent) accelerated their plans for cloud investment.

Furthermore, for 29 percent, tech partners will become an integral part of supporting their overall business operations in the long term. They will seek them out for guidance on how to further scale cloud infrastructure, especially with regards to cloud connectivity, cybersecurity, AI and 5G.

While cloud infrastructure may bring multiple benefits, it is the ability to support the remote workforce that has been in focus for the past year and a half. In a separate report, recently published by Security Compass, it was said that cloud deployment was top of the agenda for 83 percent of firms. Besides enabling the remote workforce, cloud infrastructure is also perceived as a major catalyst to bringing tech to market, as well as a solid agility booster.

However, businesses must also be wary of potential security risks created by the deployment of cloud technologies.

“As businesses accelerate cloud investments, they also need to be cognizant of the onslaught of sophisticated cyber attacks. It’s therefore comforting to see that cyber security is the number one area that business leaders will seek advice from providers in the coming years,” said Chris Huggett, Senior Vice President, EMEA & India at Sungard AS.