Most attacks that will happen this year will have been avoidable

2017 will finally be the year when discussing cyber security in the boardroom will no longer be considered weird. This is according to a new report by Fujitsu, which claims that even the most technophobic executives can't dismiss cyber security as something to be handled purely by the IT department.

This year, executives will finally understand how poor IT posture can hurt their business. As a result, organisations will start training their senior IT staff to understand the board's requirements. Finding a mutual language between IT pros and executives is also something that will be achieved this year.

But most cyber security incidents will still happen for the same reasons – poor routine IT practices.

“Most of the time, the cyber-security problems that hit organisations aren’t created by new cyber-attack techniques or malicious insiders,” the report claims. “An amazing number of businesses don’t carry out the simple – yet vital – housekeeping tasks that cut down on risks.”

What they’re lacking is effective vulnerability patching, and appropriate threat intelligence. They don’t use a solid access management system, nor ’least privilege’ access or act on advice from penetration tests.

All of this, the report says, leaves them ‘needlessly vulnerable to data loss, data theft or external disruption of their systems’.

“This will sadly continue into 2017, meaning most of the headlining breaches of next year will be avoidable.”

Image Credit: Deepadesigns / Shutterstock