Most Brits aren't protecting themselves online when remote working

There is a “false sense of security” among British employees working remotely, a new report from Fasthosts claims.

With remote working becoming the new normal, the majority of the country’s workers conduct their jobs either from home, or from local cafes and bookshops, relatively confident in their cybersecurity postures.

However, away from corporate networks, they remain mostly unprotected. Further, two in five have not received any warnings regarding Covid-19 scams, nor any video-call security training.

More than half of the UK (54 percent) workforce is currently working without a VPN - which Fasthosts describes as a “simple browser encryption which keeps personal and company information out of the public domain” - when using public Wi-Fi networks.

To improve their cybersecurity postures, workers should step up their awareness, use a VPN, back up their data, update their antivirus software and lock their devices when they’re not in use.

“It’s sad to see the risks of cybercrime so prevalent whilst many Britons are working from home,” said Michelle Stark, Sales and Marketing Director at Fasthosts. “Keeping you and the business safe online is critical to keep confidential data secure. We urge all consumers to read our top tips, be more mindful and seek the correct training whilst working from home”

Since the pandemic kicked off, cybercriminals have shifted into overdrive, using email scams and fake websites to distribute ransomware and malware, steal personal and payment data and obtain vital information about the state of healthcare and potential vaccines.