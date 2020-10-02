Most Brits know nothing about what companies do with their data

Most consumers in the UK know next to nothing about the data businesses collect on them, according to a new report from Publicis Sapient.

The report states that Brits (as well as citizens in other countries) don’t know what businesses do with their data, but are pretty confident the services they get in return aren’t worth it.

Despite the fact that almost half of the respondents in the report worry that data harvesting practices could be harmful, many still suggest technology has positive impact on their lives.

If consumers knew companies would be able to simply delete their data, and wouldn’t share it or sell it on, they would be more willing to hand it over, the report claims.

When it comes to types of data, Brits are most comfortable sharing information about race and ethnicity, personal information, contact information and location, but are resistant to handing over biometric data.

It was said that UK citizens trust financial services companies most, followed by healthcare, retail and travel and hospitality.

For Max Kirby, Customer Data Platform Practice Lead at Publicis Sapient, privacy sensitivity is emerging as a “new form of personalization” - a measure of how a business approaches each customer depending on their perspective on privacy.

“In order to detect a customer’s level of privacy-sensitivity, identities must be resolved across multiple data sources using a Customer Data Platform in tandem with a Consent Management System," he said.