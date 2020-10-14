Most businesses admit their approach to security is 'antiquated'

Businesses are not confident in the way they handle their cybersecurity perimeters, according to a new report from Cloudflare.

Analyzing the impact of Covid-19 on cybersecurity teams, the report states that more than three quarters (76 percent) of organizations consider their current approach to security “antiquated”.

What’s more, two thirds (64 percent) consider their legacy network security tools ineffective when it comes to safeguarding the data they are creating.

As a result, many businesses have either already suffered a breach or expect to in the near future.

In most cases, organizations were simply unprepared for what Covid-19 has done to the cybersecurity landscape, and failed to anticipate the breakneck speeds at which cloud transformation occurred during the first half of the year.

“As legacy technology becomes outdated and less effective, improved technical capabilities powering the future of work will dictate which providers will lead the pack,” said Chase Cunningham, VP, Principal Analyst Serving Security & Risk Professionals at Forrester.

“Vendors that can provide a secure remote workforce, Zero Trust mission completion, and easy-to-use technology position themselves to successfully deliver true Zero Trust to their customers.”