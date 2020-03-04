Most businesses already use IoT platforms despite security risks

The use of Internet of Things platforms in business is on the rise, despite the very real cybersecurity risks.

This is according to a new report from Kaspersky, which claims more than a quarter (28 percent) of organisations experienced cyberattacks that targeted connected devices.

Despite the high volume of incidents, the use of IoT business platforms is growing year-on-year in virtually every industry. Last year, almost two thirds (61 percent) of companies worldwide implemented an IoT application.

The most significant growth is expected in hospitality (from 53 percent in 2018 to 63 percent in 2019), healthcare (56 to 66 percent) and finance (60 to 68 percent). The report also claims IT, telecom and finance companies have embraced IoT to a greater extent than all other verticals.

Analyst firm Gartner expects the number of connected devices to reach 25 billion worldwide within five years.

“As the survey shows, cybersecurity is also a question that needs resolving in the IoT space — in terms of security of equipment, technical and organisational protection measures and data privacy, as well as other factors," said Grigory Sizov, Head of KasperskyOS Business Unit, Kaspersky.

"It is important to consider security at an early stage of IoT implementation and we want to help our customers address this task by developing IoT security solutions and expertise within Kaspersky.”