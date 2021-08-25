Most businesses are funneling more resources into SecOps

As Covid-19 forced businesses to adopt a remote model, the attack surface expanded and grew increasingly complex. To tackle the problem, enterprises were forced to invest more in Security Operations (SecOps) and hybrid cloud deployments.

This is according to the State of security operations report, a new paper recently released by CyberRes. Polling some 500 security operations managers, executives and decision-makers for the report, the company found that during the pandemic, 72 percent grew their SecOps staff, while 79 percent increased the adoption of advanced security technologies.

At the same time, Security Operations Centers (SOC) increased their adoption of the cloud, and now almost all (95 percent) are deploying solutions in hybrid-cloud environments.

In the UK specifically, most SOCs invested more money into security training and deploying technologies, and have changed the way they run security operations. For enterprises in the country, improving detection capabilities is the number one priority, the report added.

Besides expanding workloads to cloud and hybrid environments, UK security teams were also faced with problems around monitoring security, and prioritizing incidents.

“SOCs of the future need to be resilient in combatting modern AI-led adversaries that do not rely on techniques of the past,” said Mark Fernandes, Global CTO, CyberRes.

“The report shows that we are moving into an era of highly intelligent, counter-adversary centers that move the human analyst to the center of creative interpretation of threats, where machines assist in countering modern threat actors using ML, automation, cognitive and AI.”