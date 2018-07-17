Most businesses don't have in-house cybersecurity experts

A new survey from Gartner has revealed that only 65 per cent of organisations have an in-house cybersecurity expert despite the fact that 95 per cent of CIOs expect cyberthreats to increase over the next three years.

The firm's 2018 CIO Agenda Survey collected data from 3,160 CIOs in 98 countries and across major industries to better understand organisations views on cybersecurity.

The survey also revealed that skills challenges continue to plague organisations with digital security staffing shortages viewed as a top inhibitor to innovation.

Research Director at Gartner, Rob McMillan explained how organisations are struggling to anticipate the moves of cybercriminals, saying:

"In a twisted way, many cybercriminals are digital pioneers, finding ways to leverage big data and web-scale techniques to stage attacks and steal data. CIOs can't protect their organizations from everything, so they need to create a sustainable set of controls that balances their need to protect their business with their need to run it."

Of those surveyed, 35 per cent of respondents indicated that their organisations has already invested in and deployed some aspect of digital security, while an additional 36 per cent are either experimenting or planning to implement in the short term. Gartner predicts that 60 per cent of security budgets will be in favour of detection and response capabilities by 2020.

Many of the CIOs who participated in the survey consider growth and market share as the top-ranked business priority for 2018. However, as growth often means more diverse supplier networks and different ways of working, it can introduce new attack vectors that are often unanticipated.

Keeping up with the latest tactics deployed by cybercriminals will always be a challenge to organisations worldwide but without a dedicated cybersecurity expert, it becomes even more difficult to protect a business from today's evolving threats.

Image Credit: Den Rise / Shutterstock