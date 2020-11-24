Most businesses find it impossible to develop apps in-house

Employee-facing mobile apps are paramount to the success of every enterprise’s mobile strategy, but most organizations can’t build them properly, a new report from WorkMobile argues. They don’t have the time, the workforce or the capacity to create anything commendable, it was concluded.

Polling CIOs for the report, WorkMobile found that 85 percent of businesses can’t successfully create employee-facing mobile apps, despite claiming that building such a thing in-house allows a good measure of necessary flexibility, especially when it comes to tailoring and implementing effective solutions.

If enterprises are to build their own apps, there are multiple challenges to overcome. CIOs’ teams are overstretched, they don’t have the time, nor the capacity, to build their own apps. Furthermore, the teams don’t have the necessary coding skills and expertise.

To make matters worse, almost half of CIOs polled for the report stated that it was difficult finding, and recruiting, employees with the right mobile development expertise.

But even if they had everything they needed to develop a product in-house, they’d still struggle, the report further argues. More than two thirds experienced problems, and half were even forced to abandon the projects altogether. Budget constraints, as well as OS constraints, were seen as the main roadblocks.

WorkMobile believes that the solution could lie in no-coding mobile app toolkits, saying that almost two thirds (64 percent) of CIOs were interested in such solutions. That would speed up the process, simplify it, all while staying within budget.

“It’s clear that effective in-house app development is just not feasible for the vast majority of businesses. Fortunately, technology is evolving and no-coding app development platforms can now offer a fantastic alternative,” commented Colin Yates, chief support officer at WorkMobile.

“These toolkits make it possible for CIOs and their teams to quickly produce mobile apps that are specifically tailored to the needs of their employees, with no coding expertise required.”