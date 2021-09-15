Most businesses have incurred unnecessary cloud costs

Most businesses are paying more than is necessary for cloud services, and the problem is only expected to worsen in the next couple of years. This is according to a new report from hybrid cloud optimization company Virtana.

Polling 350 IT and cloud decision-makers in the US and the UK for the report, Virtana found that 82 percent of organizations with workloads running in public clouds have “unnecessary” cloud costs. The report also highlights findings from Gartner, which suggest 60 percent of infrastructure and operations leaders will encounter cloud costs overruns by 2024.

To make sure that doesn’t happen, the report’s authors believe IT leaders should address a few key problems, including running disjointed tools for cloud monitoring and management, data silos, and an overall lack of programmatic cost optimization.

Almost three-quarters (72 percent) of respondents said they were “fed up” trying to piece together disparate management tools, while more than half (56 percent) said they lacked programmatic cloud cost management capabilities, resulting in teams spending too much time managing cloud costs.

While almost all (84 percent) run workloads in multiple clouds, 86 percent said they can’t get a holistic view of their cloud costs within minutes. Many said limited visibility across the hybrid cloud environment hinders their ability to maximize value.

According to Archana Vankatarman, Associate Research Director, Cloud Data Management, IDC Europe, inefficient cloud operations are now a top barrier to cloud adoption.

“The duct-taped point tools and silos can make cloud cost management complex. The belief that they are wasting at least 15 percent of their public cloud spending will drive enterprises to actively invest in cloud cost management to halve cloud waste,” Vankatarman said.