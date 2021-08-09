Most businesses now have some kind of digital transformation plan

For most businesses, digital transformation is no longer a thought for the distant future, but rather an ongoing reality.

According to a new report from Acorio and NTT Data, more than half of firms have either started their digital transformation initiatives or pushed them higher up their priority list for the year.

As reported by VentureBeat , almost two-thirds of larger companies said their digital transformation initiatives are well underway, with another 15 percent saying their journey is almost complete. To put this into perspective, just 8 percent of last year’s respondents said the same.

Many businesses have taken a step further with their digital transformation plans, adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to the mix. These tools are at the forefront of strategic business initiatives for many companies, and a quarter (26 percent) have already begun implementation.

Many companies accelerated their digital transformation plans last year during the pandemic, moving significant workloads to the cloud, delivering new products and services via the internet, and enabling new communications and collaboration channels for both customers and employees.