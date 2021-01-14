Most businesses struggling to optimize public cloud

Businesses everywhere are becoming increasingly confident in the public cloud and are using it more than ever before. However, they are still struggling to optimize its performance, often unable to ensure seamless availability and always-on access.

This is according to a new report from Barracuda, based on a poll of 800 global IT decision makers, which claims that almost four in five businesses have already deployed an Azure-based network, while three in four use multiple cloud providers (AWS, Google Cloud etc.)

But growing usage also means growing pains in some cases. More than half struggle to ensure seamless availability and always-on access to cloud applications, while 70 percent often experience latency and performance issues in SaaS environments such as Office 365.

The report also claims that current infrastructure grows more expensive by the minute. Almost three quarters use traditional access methods, such as MPLS, with almost two thirds (60 percent) claiming their MPLS costs increase “heavily” during seasonal workload peaks.

To tackle these challenges, Barracuda claims, businesses are turning towards SD-WAN, despite fears surrounding price and complexity. Almost three in four (70 percent) are considering implementing SD-WAN this year, while 60 percent hesitate, fearing complex implementation and mounting costs.

“As organizations continue to radically transform their infrastructures and rely more on the public cloud, they are uncovering new connectivity and security challenges,” said Klaus Gheri, VP, Network Security, Barracuda.

“But by embracing highly-flexible secure access service edge (SASE) solutions, organizations of all sizes and types can improve connectivity, simplify management, and strengthen security.”