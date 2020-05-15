Most businesses using more than 50 cybersecurity products at once

The majority of organisations juggle at least 50 discrete cybersecurity products at once, posing a threat to data security, according to a new report from Oracle and KPMG.

Based on a poll of 750 cybersecurity and IT professionals worldwide, the report states that 78 percent of businesses use at least 50 products simultaneously, while 37 percent use upwards of 100.

The problem with this approach, according to the pair, is that systems that make up the overall patchwork are often misconfigured, creating opportunities for data loss.

Businesses that discovered misconfigured cloud services, for example, experienced 10 or more data loss incidents in the last year alone.

According to the report, the most common misconfigured systems include over-privileged accounts (37 percent), exposed web servers and other types of server workloads (35 percent).

“The lift-and-shift of critical information to the cloud over the last couple of years has shown great promise, but the Frankenstein-like patchwork of security tools and processes has led to a steady cadence of costly misconfigurations and data leaks,” said Steve Daheb, Senior Vice President, Oracle Cloud.

“Adopting tools that leverage intelligent automation to help close the skills gap are on the IT spend roadmap for the immediate future and the C-level is methodically unifying the different lines of business with a security-first culture in mind," he added.