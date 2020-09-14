Most children have had to help parents with remote working technology

As most parents can attest, when computers start acting up, the first people they call are their sons and daughters.

Turning to children for IT support has become increasingly common during the pandemic, with many people thrown suddenly into remote working, often unacquainted with the technology solutions they needed to master.

This is according to a new report from Prolifics Testing, which also claims these kids could be earning serious pocket money for their services.

Polling 2,664 teenagers for the report, the company found that children have spent an average of 32 hours helping their parents with social media in the past year. Were they to charge for these services, they would have earned $667.24.

They also spent 29 hours helping their parents with email issues, which could have bagged them a further $891.55.

Over the past couple of months, two thirds of teenagers (67 percent) have had to help their parents set up a Zoom or Skype meeting. More than half (52 percent) also helped their parents set up a WhatsApp group video call, while 43 percent set up a group chat via the same service on their parents' behalf.

Prolifics Testing advises all parents to use search engines and online platforms such as YouTube to acquaint themselves with new technologies.