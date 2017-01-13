Most companies don't monitor their networks

Internet disruptions, in its biggest part, are taking place outside a company’s network, a new report by Dyn claims. The report also says having poor visibility beyond ‘company walls’ makes it harder for those companies to react on time. More than half (57 per cent) of all internet disruptions UK companies faced in the last year, have happened outside company networks.

These companies need double the time to react, compared to companies in the US. A quarter (25 per cent) said it’s either ‘extremely’ or ‘very difficult’ to monitor and identify when a disruption occurs outside their network. Another third (31 per cent) said it’s quite difficult resolving such issues. Internet disruption has resulted, or could result, in either loss of revenue (according to 30 per cent of companies surveyed) or loss of new business (23 per cent). Despite all of this, just 39 per cent said they monitor their network activity and look for patterns.

“As the Internet of Things continues to gain speed, and as more organisations move their workloads to the cloud, the internet is becoming an even more complex and unpredictable environment for businesses to control and navigate,” said Paul Heywood, MD EMEA at Dyn.

“It is, therefore, worrying to see that just four in ten UK organisations monitor their network activity to identify patterns and any anomalies. Given that over half of internet disruptions happen outside a company’s network - resulting in reputational damage, loss of revenue and new business for many UK organisations, as well as multiple headaches for any IT team - it’s time for companies to realise how important visibility into the performance of the complex, volatile internet is.”

