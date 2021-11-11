Most companies think they're making good progress on their climate commitments

Most IT leaders in the UK believe their companies are making good progress on the journey towards zero carbon emissions, a new report from Citrix claims.

Based on a poll of 500 UK-based IT decision-makers in large enterprises, the report states that just a tenth are early in their environmental, social and governance (ESG) development. Almost half are even helping their clients become more sustainable, as well.

Hosting and managing applications in the cloud seems to be playing a major role, in that respect. On average, 61 percent of data and apps are currently hosted and managed in the cloud, nearly half of which (49 percent) reside with hyperscalers like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Citrix claims this is “the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly way” to host and manage IT infrastructure.

“Today, as we stand on the brink of a climate emergency, cloud computing, when used wisely, has the potential to minimize the environmental impact that going digital has had upon our planet,” said Gerard Lavin, Field CTO, EMEA at Citrix.

Most companies, when drafting their ESG reports, use built-in mechanisms that track exact carbon emission, based on power consumption through the entire product lifecycle. Many even track the environmental impact of their remote working staff, including the electricity tariff they use.

Others are educating and training their employees on sustainable working and living, as well as making sure they dispose of IT solutions in a sustainable fashion.