Most companies still aren't getting the most out of their mobile tech

Enterprise mobility was suddenly thrown under the spotlight during the pandemic. But while the majority of businesses are aware of the enormous potential of mobile technologies, many are leaving money on the table due to poor (or non-existing) integration.

This is according to a new report from enterprise mobility solutions provider SOTI. Surveying 1,400 business leaders from eight countries for the report, the company found that more than half (57 percent) have invested in mobile technologies, and investment provided a positive ROI for two-thirds (67 percent).

At the same time, 56 percent admitted the technology is either partially integrated, or not integrated at all, holding the entire business back. And as their portfolio grows, device management becomes increasingly difficult. SOTI believes many of these businesses probably don’t have the right device management technology in place to capitalize on potential gains.

Furthermore, 45 percent said they don’t use mobile technologies at all. Being able to fully integrate the tech into their core workflow, enabling flexibility and intelligence across the enterprise, is considered the number one challenge.

To meet the challenge head-on, the majority (68 percent) of firms would need better business intelligence, better diagnostics tools (67 percent) and better data analytics monitoring (43 percent).

“Change and disruption also brings opportunity for those who can see mobility as an enabler, rather than an obstacle,” said Sarah Edge, Director of Sales, UK and Ireland at SOTI.

“These findings indicate that there’s still significant efficiency and cost gains to be made from better integration of these technologies into workflows, employee practices and the customer experience.”