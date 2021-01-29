Most companies still aren't set up to support AI and ML initiatives

The majority of global organizations lack the necessary resources to facilitate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) initiatives, a new survey from cloud firm Rackspace Technology suggests.

Based on a poll of 1,870 IT professionals, the report reveals that the majority of organizations (82%) worldwide have yet to put the required infrastructure in place to implement AI and ML successfully.

Failures of implementation, Rackspace says, come down to a number of different factors, from the lack of quality data (34%) and skills gaps (34%) to poorly conceived strategies (31%).

Further, many organizations have yet to decide whether to outsource AI and ML development or build projects themselves from scratch.

“In nearly every industry, we’re seeing IT decision-makers turn to artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction,” said Tolga Tarhan, Chief Technology Officer at Rackspace Technology.

“But before diving headfirst into an AI/ML initiative, we advise customers to clean their data and data processes. In other words, get the right data into the right systems in a reliable and cost-effective manner.”

According to Rackspace, establishing clear KPIs is also crucial to measuring the success of AI initiatives. The most commonly used KPIs today include profit margin (52%), revenue growth (51%) and customer satisfaction/net promoter scores (46%).