Most companies still can't fully deal with remote working

Despite four months having passed since coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced, a substantial number of organisations still haven't settled into the “new normal”, according to a new report from ManageEngine.

Polling more than 500 IT professionals, ManageEngine found approximately one in seven businesses are still not properly equipped with the necessary tools to fully support remote working.

Privacy and security are arguably the greatest concerns for businesses but, despite their importance, just four in ten are confident in their ability to address these issues.

Widespread remote working has posed a broad and unique set of security challenges. Employees working without direct oversight are often inclined to use unapproved apps and tools (shadow IT) and could access corporate data from unsecure networks.

Further, as they look to inform themselves on the latest information regarding the pandemic, staff are at heightened risk of falling for malicious phishing campaigns.

"The pandemic has brought IT organisations to the front line from the back office overnight," said Rajesh Ganesan, Vice President at ManageEngine.

"How well a business has performed in the last few months has a lot to do with how well its IT organisation has been able to enable remote work, and this trend will only intensify. As businesses strive to survive, compete and eventually lead in these tough times, closing the technology gaps highlighted in the survey will be a priority.“