Most companies still failing to achieve true observability

Companies are investing heavily in observability tools, but to little or no avail, a new report from LogDNA claims.

The log management company recently surveyed more than 200 senior engineering professionals working on observability and log data management in the US, and found that three-quarters (74 percent) struggle to achieve true observability.

It’s not for the lack of trying, though, as two-thirds are spending north of $100,000 every year on observability tools, while more than a third (38 percent) spend more than $300,000. In most cases, however, they are not happy with the results.

Usability problems, poor collaboration across teams, routing security events, and routing towards multiple tools are all problems cited by the poll’s respondents. More than half said they would love to replace the tools they are using.

However, that’s easier said than done. Most are struggling to find tools that would make it easy for multiple users to access solid data. At least four teams need access, it was said - development, IT operations, site reliability engineering and security - but most of the tools available on the market don’t support multiple use cases.

Despite these challenges, almost all survey respondents (85 percent) believe they can achieve true observability. But the consensus is that innovation is required.