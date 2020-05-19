Most employees are happier working from home

The surge in remote working brought about by the coronavirus pandemic appears to have benefited the majority of workers, according to a new report from CNBC and SurveyMonkey.

Based on a poll of more than 9,000 US-based workers, the report states that almost half (44 percent) of remote workers are happier in their jobs now than they were before the outbreak.

Further, four in ten (38 percent) would love to continue working from home once the pandemic has subsided, while a fifth (19 percent) would prefer to work from home exclusively going forward.

Workers are also slightly more content with their work than they were a year ago, with the report’s Workforce Happiness Index sitting at 73 out of 100, up from 71 last year.

However, the majority of respondents also said work has become more challenging, with more than half explaining their job has grown "somewhat harder" or "much harder". The greater the responsibility attached to the respondent's position, the harder the work has become.

This trend, however, does not seem to be attached to the new working paradigm, remaining consistent across those who work from home and those who do not.