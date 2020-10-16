Most employees want to upskill in tech, but employers are failing to deliver

The pandemic has made employees realize just how important it is to upskill in order to move forward with their careers. Employees also believe it’s up to their current employer to provide them with the means to upskill, which isn't often the case.

This is according to a new report from HP, which states that “empowered employees” are rising in number and that, with the pandemic in full swing, almost two thirds (60 percent) agree learning new skills is essential to remaining competitive.

A third (35 percent) of staff are seeking out more tech training, and a similar percentage are in search of leadership skills (31 percent). Some also believe they could use their new skills to start their own business or side hustle.

However, these employees expect their current employers to provide them with additional training, and that isn’t exactly happening. Just over a third (37 percent) of the poll’s respondents confirmed their employer actually deprioritized training efforts. Some have turned to online programs as a result.

“Our study shows that employees are more focused than ever before on learning new skills, and are already doing so to equip themselves for the future of work - with IT knowledge and digital literacy top of the agenda,” said George Brasher, UK&I Managing Director at HP.

“As we see the rise of this ‘empowered employee’, it is important employers invest in training and the latest technology to ensure their workforces keep pace with change. If not, they risk falling behind and losing talent.”