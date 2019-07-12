Most enterprises don't trust their data

The majority of data specialists, analysts, scientist and data quality managers aren’t confident they can bring trusted data, at speed, to their entire organisation. This is according to a new report by Talend.

Based on a poll of more than 700 data professionals, one of the main woes for them is not being able to combine speed with integrity. Delivering intelligent and trusted data is crucial for their success, and just 11 per cent believe their business has both.

The least confident are those employees that are the closest to the data. For example, just 31 per cent of data workers are showing confidence, compared to 46 per cent of respondents at a management level.

In most cases, management is optimistic about being compliant with data regulations. Again – data workers aren’t as confident.

The survey shows that only 38 per cent of respondents believe their organizations excel in controlling data quality, while less than one in three operational data workers are confident their companies’ data is always accurate and up-to-date.

"The different levels of confidence displayed by people at a management level and operational data workers are not surprising, but it is definitely worrying," said Ciaran Dynes, Senior VP of Products at Talend.

"What we see today is that organizations are struggling to deliver trusted data when they need to deliver it and they are also struggling to gain credibility internally, in the market and with customers. Organizations need to build a bridge between IT and data workers - responsible for delivering at speed - and the people in charge of building and safeguarding trust, something which is often led at an executive level. Although generating trust may come from the top, the ability to deliver trusted data at speed requires the commitment of every data specialist within an organization as well as cultural alignment. This usually relies on the work of data champions, who have the skills to lead cultural change in data handling and processes as well."