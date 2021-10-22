Most firms are still struggling to get digital innovation on track

Scaling DevOps practices is critical to accelerating the release of high-quality digital services, but many organizations are still struggling to get innovation on track, a new report from Dynatrace claims.

After polling 1,300 senior-level development and DevOps leaders, Dynatrace found that siloed teams, manual approaches, and increasingly complex tooling slow innovation and make teams more reactive than proactive.

The pressure is mounting, but the teams aren’t able to drive value for the business.

According to the report, organizations expect to increase the frequency of their software releases by 58 percent, on average, in the next two years. As DevOps teams get pressured into speeding up, they’re compromising quality. In fact, a quarter (22 percent) of the respondents said they’re often forced to sacrifice code quality to meet tight deadlines.

Their work would go a lot smoother with more automation, though. More than a quarter (27 percent) of DevOps teams’ time is spent on manual CI/CD tasks, reducing the time available for innovation. What’s more, increased automation and end-to-end observability are considered pivotal to DevOps success, as 62 percent of today’s businesses are now investing in the automation of manual CI/CD tasks and eliminating manual incident response. A further 45 percent are automating end-to-end observability, in order to boost developer productivity.

“In today’s hyper-digital age, organizations must deliver innovation faster than ever before. DevOps and SRE practices are critical to achieving this goal, but organizations are struggling to scale these to drive maximum speed, quality, and reliability,”

“Development, DevOps, and SRE teams are still grappling with time-consuming manual processes, siloed cultures, and an explosion of alerts from their monitoring tools, which hinders their efforts to accelerate digital transformation,” said Andreas Grabner, Director of Strategic Partners and DevOps Activist at Dynatrace.

“To overcome these challenges, organizations need a more intelligent solution that combines end-to-end observability, precise insights, and continuous automation. This will help teams to work together more effectively, and consistently deliver high-quality software faster and more efficiently.”