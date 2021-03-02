Most firms believe remote working is here to stay

There may be conflicting opinions about remote working, but there appears to be a consensus on one point: it’s not going anywhere.

According to a new report from employee experience management firm Qualtrics, most UK businesses will have a significant portion of their staff working remotely on an indefinite basis.

Polling more than 200 IT execs from the UK, France and Germany, Qualtrics found that at least a quarter of employees will remain remote for almost two thirds of UK firms.

Most businesses (70 percent) have also made a concerted effort to listen to the opinions of employees since the Covid-19 lockdown began, the report further stated, adding that roughly three quarters (74 percent) are currently transforming their IT infrastructure as a direct response to employee feedback.

Navigating the global pandemic and staying engaged, enabled and productive has become quite the challenge for UK workers. According to Qualtrics, IT executives and senior technology leaders play a critical role in making sure this happens.

“Our data shows us that 63 percent of IT leaders believe this new model is permanent, and the role of IT in improving the Employee Experience will only grow in importance,” said Jay Choi, EVP and GM of EmployeeXM, Qualtrics.

“That’s why we believe technologies such as Qualtrics EmployeeXM for IT will be critical in supporting IT leaders and their teams rethink how they listen to the needs of their employees and act on their feedback to deliver world-class technology experiences.”