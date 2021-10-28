Most firms don't protect their sensitive data in the cloud

Despite the cloud being a key technology for storing sensitive data, and regardless of the fact that cybercrime is more common than ever before, most organizations still don’t protect this data effectively, new findings suggest.

A recent report from Thales, based on a survey of more than 2,600 IT and security executives, claims that 83 percent of businesses fail to encrypt at least half of the sensitive data they store in the cloud.

Even those that do encrypt the data still make crucial mistakes, as a third (34 percent) leave the control keys to service providers, rather than keeping them to themselves. What’s more, a fifth (21 percent) of businesses store the majority of their sensitive data in the cloud.

At the same time, cloud adoption is accelerating rapidly, catalyzed by the pandemic. The report claims companies have accelerated their cloud adoption by three years, compared to pre-pandemic adoption rates, marking a “significant shift” in the use of cloud-based solutions. Today, they are no longer purely data storage solutions, but instead environments in which the data is used transactionally, and supports day-to-day business operations.

Globally, more than half (57 percent) of respondents use at least two cloud infrastructure providers, with a quarter (24 percent) adding that the majority of their workloads and data now reside in the cloud.