Most firms 'hamstrung' by poor application performance

The pandemic has proved that many businesses can remain operational without all of their employees working from a single location.

However, there remain quite a few kinks to iron out if companies are to continue to offer the ability to work remotely, especially when it comes to application performance.

According to a new report from WAN provider Aryaka, 42 percent of organizations are plagued with slow app performance for mobile users, while 37 percent called out slow performance at the branch.

Based on a poll of 1,600 IT enterprise decision-makers across the world, the report states that collaboration and productivity applications (such as Microsoft Teams and Office 365) experienced some of the strongest growth. There was also an overall uptick in SaaS application adoption, including services offered by the likes of Zoom (35 percent), Salesforce (28 percent) and SAP (25 percent).

Despite current performance issues, IT staff are optimistic about the direction of travel. According to Aryaka, a smaller percentage of respondents expressed concerns about app performance (29%) than in previous years.

As companies move to a more cloud-centric, agile approach, the need for office space dwindles, the report suggests. A quarter of respondents said they have already closed 25-50 percent of their office sites, while three-quarters (75 percent) said at least a quarter of their employees will remain remote permanently.