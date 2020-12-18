Most firms ready to expand AI capabilities next year

This year, the majority of businesses invested in cloud-based collaboration technologies in a bid to combat Covid-19-induced disruption and support remote work. Next year, they will be looking to expand their tech stack even further and build on the momentum gained this year.

This is according to a new report from cross-channel marketing platform Iterable, which claims that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a major role in business-to-consumer marketing in 2021.

Polling 250 UK marketing pros for the report, Iterable found businesses will be focused on boosting customer acquisition, improving data management, optimizing marketing automation workflows and better mapping the customer lifecycle.

For almost all of respondents (88 percent), AI is considered a key part of their marketing strategy. Most of them are planning to develop in-house AI capabilities in the new year.

Linked with increased adoption of AI in marketing, Iterable expects a 4 percent rise in use of mobile push notifications, 15 percent increase in the use of the in-app channel and 23 percent rise for web push notifications. By the end of next year, almost all of business-to-consumer brands in the country plan on having a mobile app, up from 66 percent today.

“Marketers can leverage AI to better measure customer sentiment and curate more meaningful experiences. For example, most marketers currently use queries of never-ending customer signals or sift through billions of rows of engagement data to build a personalized brand experience,” said Jeffrey Vocell, Director of Product Marketing at Iterable.

“With AI, like Brand Affinity from Iterable, marketers can automatically calculate and classify sentiment to transform customer engagement at scale.”