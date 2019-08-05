Google Chrome extensions are lacking installs

The popularity of the Google Chrome web browser hasn’t spilled over to its extensions, given that the majority of these add-ons have less than 1,000 users, new research has found.

A fresh report by Extension Monitor found that there are a total of 188,620 extensions available in the Chrome Web Store. Out of that number, roughly 10 per cent (19,379) have no installs whatsoever, while 13 per cent (25,540) have just one user - and the majority (87 per cent) have less than 1,000 installs.

Google Chrome has more than a billion monthly active users.

On the other hand, there are some extensions that can be considered a success. A total of 13 extensions have more than 10 million users: Google Translate, Adobe Acrobat, Tampermonkey, Avast Online Security, Adblock Plus, Adblock, uBlock Origin, Pinterest Save Button, Cisco Webex, Grammarly for Chrome, Skype, Avast SafePrice, and Honey.

Then, there are some extensions that are nearing that 10 million mark: Google Photos, LastPass, Text, Avira Browser Safety, Rung Rinh, AVG SafePrice, Video Downloader, Google Hangouts, Hola Free VPN Proxy Unblocker and Amazon Assistant for Chrome.

Extension Monitor says that ad blockers, communications, shopping, security and password managers seem to be the most popular types of extensions.

For the full breakdown, visit this link.