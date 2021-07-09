Most IoT projects are only partially successful

For the vast majority of businesses in the UK, Internet of Things (IoT) deployments were only partially successful, due to numerous challenges and hurdles.

This is the conclusion of the State of IoT Adoption Study, a new paper recently published by IoT connectivity specialist Eseye. The report states that IoT deployments failed to achieve their full potential for three-quarters of UK businesses. The biggest challenge was connectivity, getting in the way of IoT initiatives for 41 percent of respondents, followed by deployment and rollout.

Eseye claims these challenges arise from a single issue: UK organizations have more multi-region deployments, with each region bringing its own set of problems and challenges.

However, almost all businesses (85 percent) still consider IoT a priority, with more than half (54 percent) planning further projects in the next two to three years. Most of them (91 percent) are planning to amp up their IoT budget, with a significant minority (41 percent) expecting their IoT budget to spike up to 100 percent.

Digging deeper into the expectations of IoT, Eseye found that most organizations are looking to take advantage cloud and remote access. Furthermore, they are interested in leveraging the advantages of 5G technology.

“Our results indicate that there is a level of maturity and an eagerness to fuel adoption plans here in the UK. Surveyed UK companies see IoT as a way to increase profit and reduce costs as well as disrupt business models and introduce new product lines,” said Nick Earle, CEO at Eseye.

“However, adoption is not without its challenges. We know security and connectivity have been an issue for businesses rolling out large-scale IoT projects. To this point cellular connectivity was a far bigger challenge for UK respondents than USA.”